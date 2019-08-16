The Nigerian Army on Thursday announced a fresh posting involving war commanders in an attempt to fortify its grip in the North East following the renew attacks by Book Haram insurgents.

The reshuffle centred largely around the Boko Haram war in the North-east and it effect from August 14.

The posting include the appointment of Brigadier General AK Ibrahim as the General Officer Commanding 7 Division Maiduguri. He replaced Major General Bulama Biu.

Brigadier General AK Ibrahim was transferred from the Army Headquarters Abuja to 7 Division Headquarters in Maiduguri.

General Biu has been moved to Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole and Sector 3 Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to act as commander for both units.

Brigadier General Ibrahim is now the theatre commander of Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole and acting-general officer commanding (GOC) of 7 Division, the main army formation overseeing the Boko Haram war.

Biu was appointed as the GOC of 7 Division and head of Boko Haram war in May 2018.

Others top officers affected by the reshuffle includes Major General B.A. Akinroluyo, who has been moved from theatre command headquarters Operation Lafiya Dole to training and doctrine headquarters, Minna, for deployment.

Major-General, C.G Musa, who was also redeployed from Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole to training and doctrine headquarters, Minna, for deployment.

Also redeployed is Col. I.A. Ajose from 5 Brigade headquarters to training and doctrine headquarters, Minna, for deployment.

While Colonel O.A Awolo of 707 Special Forces Brigade to 5 Brigade Headquarters and appointed acting commander of the Brigade.

Also transfered is Colonel, A.S. Bugaje of the Nigerian Defence Academy to 707 Special Forces Brigade as its new commander.

The reshuffle is coming at the heel of the with drawal of 5 Brigade from Gubio on the eve of Eid el Kabir festivities attacks which resulted in the loss of some soldiers and military equipments. It also left a large area vulnerable to attack by Boko Haram insurgents.