Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Nigeria’s military authorities have reportedly launched a manhunt for five soldiers, who escaped with billions of naira on transit to Abuja.

The soldiers have been identified as Gabriel Oluwaniyi, a corporal; Mohammed Aminu, a corporal; Commander Haruna, a lance corporal; Oluji Joshua, a lance corporal; and Hayatudeen Abubakar, a lance corporal.

According to a report published on Sunday by Premium Times, an online medium, the men escorted in a convoy from Sokoto to Jaji, with the huge cash said to be owned by Major General Hakeem Oladapo Otiki.

Otiki was in the convoy but on getting to Jaji, where an airlift was expected, the men decided to disappear with the cash.

“They also removed all their uniforms and abandoned their rifles in the vehicles at the air strip in Jaji,” an anonymous military source said.

However, the reaction of Otiki to the thieving soldiers was unclear, since the brazen theft happened in his presence, the report stated.

Meanwhile, the army authorities have not confirmed the report.