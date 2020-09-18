Army is the reason Boko Haram hasn’t reached the South, Buratai says

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has said the Nigerian Army and other security agencies are doing everything to ensure terrorists and bandits are never allowed to cross over to the southern part of Nigeria, Daily Times gathered.

He made this statement while speaking at an Osun State Government House banquet on Monday. Buratai said troops have been dealing decisively with the criminals to restore peace in troubled regions.

In response to a concern earlier raised by a former COAS and Chief of Defence Staff, Lt-Gen Alani Akinrinade (rtd), at the banquet, Buratai said the activities of the bandits, which have affected farmers, won’t cause a famine in the country as predicted.

Akinrinmade also said the public perception also persists that the president has performed woefully in the fight against the Boko Haram terrorists, and called on him to read the riot act against the perpetrators of mischief.

In response, Buratai blamed social media for ‘spreading falsehood and fake news’ about the achievements of troops and Buhari’s administration, noting that enemies of the country were projecting false perceptions.

Buratai said statesmen of Akinrinade’s caliber must always verify information before making conclusions on them.

