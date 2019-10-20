The Nigerian Army under the auspices of the special military task force on Sunday held a special prayer service for Nigeria and indeed, Plateau state, saying that the enemies of peace will be disgraced and flushed out.

The taskforce also known as ‘Operation Safe Haven’, said the successes attained in restoring peace in the hitherto, troubled Plateau state can be attributed to the gains of prayer, said the Commander of the task force, Major General Augustine Agundu.

Maj. Gen. Agundu, who spoke during an annual harvest thanksgiving service and fund raising of the ‘Operation Safe Haven’, held at the Divine Grace Chapel, also warned trouble shooters to relocate from the state or they will be dealt with.

“We are here today is a testimony of the fingers of God and by the grace of God we shall experience total peace; we should imbibe the spirit of forgiveness which in turn brings healing,” the general stated..

The army boss thanked officers and men of the command for their untiring efforts in ensuring that peace is restored in all their area of operation.

Also at the service, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Danladi Atu, said if not for God, the state would have been engulfed by crisis.

“What we are witnessing today on the Plateau is a product of prayer and hard work; we shall join hands with the task force to fight the enemies of Plateau state. This event has blessings for everybody as we continue to preach peace,” Gov. Lalong said.

Our correspondent reports that the funds raised at the annual ‘Operation Safe Haven’ harvest thanksgiving service will be used for humanitarian services.