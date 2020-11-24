Army gifts soldiers renovated, furnished accommodations in Lagos

Chioma Joseph, Lagos

With a view to improve the welfare of soldiers, the Nigerian Army has renovated and furnished eight Corporal Below Accommodations at Agwan Doki, in Ikeja Army Cantonment, Lagos.

Daily Times reports that the accommodations which were formerly in bad shape, were renovated and furnished to standard for use by soldiers and their families.

Recently commissioning the accommodations, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant – General Tukur Buratai, maintained soldiers deserved the best.

Declaring his determination to ensure personnel are better accommodated and live in well furnished apartments with their families, the COAS, represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Major – General Godwin Umelo, said more accommodations will be built and renovated.

He handed over keys to the accommodations to beneficiaries urging them to imbibe good maintenance culture and utilize the structures well.

“ Soldiers and their families should make good use of the houses and furniture, it is our determination to ensure that personnel of the Nigerian Army are better accommodated and

living in well furnished apartments with their families, ” he said.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Commander, 9 Brigade, Brigadier General Musa Etsu-Ndagi, Commander 45 Engineers Brigade Brigadier General AA Salako, Deputy Chief Of Staff, 81 Division Colonel Franklin Babatunde, 9 Brigade Chief Of Staff, Colonel Maikarfi lbrahim, 9 Brigade Officers, Soldiers and their families.