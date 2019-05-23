Army denies allegations against GOC 6 Division

The 6 Division of the Nigeria Army has described the recent allegations of aiding and abetting oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region against its general officer commanding by Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers state as baseless, spurious, unfounded and a figment of the governor’s imagination.





Reacting to the governor’s allegation against the General Officer Commanding (G0C) 6 Division, Major General Jamil Sarham, the Deputy Director Army Public Relations of the Division, Col. Aminu Iliyasu challenged the governor to provide proof of his allegations by adhering to laid down procedures of petitioning the chief of army staff for redress.



The public relations officer of the division who threw the challenge in a press release dated May 20 and circulated in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, further accused Wike of wanting to tarnish the image of the GOC for his refusal to accept the gratification he offered to compromise the last general elections in his favour.



The statement said that the campaign of calumny against General Sarham and the Nigerian Army leadership by Wike did not start today, asserting that the governor has failed to use civilised and legitimate options to prove his allegations against Sarham.



“On the mischievous accusation against General Sarham leaking proceeds of state security council meetings to criminals in Rivers state, Wike knows well that Maj. Gen. Sarham is not a member of the Rivers state security council, neither has he ever approached the gates of Rivers state Government House since his assumption of office as the GOC 6 Division.“Wike only came face to face with General Sarham on the 15th of January 2019 during the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Parade at Isaac

Boro Park.

“However, the Nigerian Army challenges Wike to provide the public with any evidence of such meetings with Maj Gen Sarham in attendance. Accordingly, Wike’s allegation against Major General Sarham’s selfish involvement in illegal oil bunkering is another reckless, spurious and mischievous accusation,” he added.