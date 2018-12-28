Army confirms Boko Haram’s attack on 7 Brigade MNJTF HQ Baga

Nigerian Army headquarters on Thursday confirmed there was an attack on Wednesday, 26th December, 2018 by Boko Haram terrorists on the headquarters of 7 Brigade Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Baga, Borno State, at about 7.00pm which resulted in the killing of a navy personnel. However, the troops along with their Nigerian Navy counterparts put up a very determined fight to repel the attack throughout the night, while Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE sent in reinforcement who are in hot pursuit of the terrorists. Similarly, a Search and Rescue team has been constituted. “The Nigerian Air Force component has also been mobilised and are engaging the fleeing terrorists. Unfortunately, a naval personnel was killed in action. So far, no further details of casualties yet as efforts are ongoing to clear the terrorists hiding in Baga and environs.” “We enjoin all to remain calm as the troops conduct clearance and mop up operations”, it added. Army headquarters implored members of the general public to disregard any contrary information circulating on the attack.