Army committed to protection of human rights -GOC

Nigerian Army is committed to the protection and advancement of human rights, protecting women and children in the course of its counter terrorism operations in the Northeast.

Brig.-Gen. Bulama Biu, Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division of the Nigerian Army in Maiduguri, made the pledge when he paid a curtessy call on the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Umar Ibn-Garbai, at his palace.

Biu said that the military’s rules of engagement and code of conduct affirmed human rights as core values.

“The Nigerian Army is therefore comitted toward ensuring strict complience to it rules of engagement and conduct with a view toward ensuring civic protection.

“I am here to seek for your blessings and to partner with you on our mission to completely stem Boko Haram and other insecurity and restore lasting peace to the northeast region.

“My visit here today is to consolidate on your effort as our father and to seek your blessings and cooperatiom toward achieving lasting peace,”he said.

In his remarks, Ibn-Garbai, commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts at addressing challenges of insecurity in the country.

He said the Boko Haram insurgency that had displaced millions of people had caused the death of many and destroyed the boyant economy of the northeast.

The royal father explained that over 200 traditional rulers had been killed while many of them were forced to vacate their home of abode to Maiduguri.

The monarch who expressed hope for lasting peace return, said the emirate council was ready to partner with any stakeholder working toward achieving peace.