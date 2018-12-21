Army charges serving personnel to be hardworking, dedicated

Five Generals who have successfully completed their 35 years of service in the Nigerian Army have been pulled out of the service in a colourful celebration. The officers who retired between 2017 and 2018 included the former Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Medical Corps, who was also the18th indigenous commander of the corps, Maj Gen Abimbola Amusu, Maj Gen. Patrick Falola, Brig Gen. Folorunsho Jegede, Brig.-Gen. O. Akiyode and Brig Gen. M. Robinson (who was absent at the ceremony). The event which held at the 68 Reference Hospital, Yaba, Lagos had senior officer of the Nigerian Army present. While giving her valedictory remarks, Gen Amusu attributed her success during her career which spanned from 1982 to 2017 to hard work, dedication, commitment to service and divine help. She admonished serving military personnel especially the female to remain focused and resolute, while exhibiting total loyalty to constituted authorities. “Sometimes in 1982, I joined some of my classmates to take part in a selection board which took place in Kaduna, few months later, the result was released and I started my career in the Nigerian Army. It was a very eventful 35 years. “Your loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria can best be given through vigilant security consciousness,” she stated. In his remark, the present Corps Commander Medical, Maj Gen Okeke applauded the contributions of the officers to the Nigerian Army and the medical corps in particular. Okeke said that retiring after many years in services is a thing of joy which gladdens one’s mind considering that one is going home without the dismemberment of the body. He said, “We would continue to ensure that the tempo of discipline and military professionalism are not lowered in the quest to move the corps forward.” The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai, who was the Special Guest of Honour, was represented by the Corps Commander, Ordinance, Maj Gen. Joel Unuigbe. The General Officer Commanding, (GOC), 81 Division, Maj Gen Musa Yusuf was in attendance. Family members of the retired officers also joined in the celebration.