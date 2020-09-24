Army captures top Boko Haram commander, 4 wives — Enenche

The Nigerian Army said a high profiled Boko Haram Commander laid down his arms alongside his four wives to troops of the Nigerian Army, Daily Times gathered.

This statement was made by the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche while addressing journalists on Wednesday, in Abuja.

The general also said that seven bandits have been killed and eight kidnapped victims rescued from bandits at Fankama and Sabon Layi area of Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State by the troops.

Although Enenche did not give further details on the surrendered Boko Haram commander, he said the success was recorded as a result of actionable intelligence by the troops.

“In the north-east, within the period under review, troops of operation Lafiya Dole conducted a series of air and ground operations on terrorist enclaves at different locations in Borno, Yobe, Taraba and Adamawa State.

“Notably, a high profile Boko Haram terrorist commander surrendered with four of his wives to our troops,” he said.

