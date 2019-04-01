Army begins training to achieve operational objectives

Chioma Joseph, Lagos

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army on Monday inaugurated the 2019 operations planning cadre to better equip personnel with the required skills to plan and effectively execute operations.

The training with the theme: “Sustaining capacity as a key to successful conduct of military operations other than war” is expected to run from April 2 -5.

Inaugurating the training at the 81 Division Officers’ Mess, Victoria Island, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Maj. – Gen. Sanni Yusuf, emphasized that the cadre was designed to improve the operational planning skills of commanders and staff officers in both joint and single services operations.

The GOC said the skills acquired from the training will further enhance synergy and professionalism in dealing with prevailing security challenges in the country and expose the officers to aspects of military operations other than war.

Maj. – Gen. Yusuf, who was represented by the 35 Artillery Brigade Commander, Brig. Gen. Olaniyi Olatunde said “this theme was carefully crafted taking into cognizance the place of training in building a professional army that is the pride of any nation.

“Adjunct to this is the imperative to churn out well trained personnel that will efficiently confront the prevailing security challenges faced by the country.

“Let me use this opportunity to remind us of the high premium the chief of army staff attaches to training and re-training which is one of the key pivots of his vision which is to have a professionally responsive army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

“Arising from the aforementioned and as the 2019 training cycle gathers momentum, the 81 Division is poised to pursing the full implementation of the army headquarters’ training directive for 2019.

“As we commence the operations planning cadre for the year 2019, let us not lose sight of the fact that the cadre is aimed at availing participants of the necessary capabilities and competences that they require to successfully plan future operations while also providing the opportunity to promote synergy and co-operation with sister services.”