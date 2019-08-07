Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

The Nigerian Army has pledged it support to the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun state to ensure adequate security of lives and property of citizens.

General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Maj. Gen. Anthony Omozoje, made the pledge during a familiarisation visit to the governor, at Governor’s Office, Osogbo.

Omozoje assured the state of the military’s readiness to collaborate with other security agencies in the state to help nip in the bud all forms of insecurity challenges in the state and its environs.

He said the 2 Division has been working assiduously to flush out criminals within and outside her jurisdiction.

The newly posted GOC, who described his visit to the governor as a necessity, said no effort would be spared to ensure that Osun maintains it status as one of the safest states in Nigeria.

He said: “I am here to introduce myself to you and to inform you that 2 Division of the Nigerian Army will work in line with the constitution of Nigeria and the rules of engagement of the army to strengthen the security and maintain peace.

“I have been visiting our commands to see to their needs and see what we can do to support them so as to make them functional and efficient. We are working very hard to keep our country safe and ensure that citizens are given adequate security.”

Responding, Gov. Oyetola said his administration has been blessed with efficient and effective men and officers of the security agencies. He commended the Nigerian Army for being proactive in its efforts to ensure the security of lives and property of citizens.

Gov. Oyetola, who described officers and men of the Nigerian Army as most effective, said the state will continue to recognise the impacts made by the military at ensuring peace and stability in the state and country at large.

He congratulated the new GOC on his appointment, urging him to strengthen the bond between his office and the state government.

“There is no doubt in the fact that our state benefited sufficiently from the support given by the military before, during and after the last governorship election in the state.

“Without the efforts of the military, we won’t be able to curtail some criminal activities most especially kidnapping in the state. So, I commend the military for ensuring peace, security and stability in Nigeria. We value your involvement in securing our state because it is a known fact that criminals disappear whenever the military is around or involved.

“As a government, we are resolute to partner any security agency and stakeholders to keep the state safe. We are grateful to you for joining the combined patrol team set up by the state government to ensure that our state remains the most peaceful and safest state in Nigeria.

“We are inviting investors to invest in our state and the only way to achieve this is to strengthen the security,” Oyetola added.