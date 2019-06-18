Armed robbers not Gorilla stole N6.8m in Kano Zoo – Director State Police

The Managing Director of the Kano Zoological Garden, Umar Yusuf Umar, has denied media reports that the missing N6.8 million generated by the Zoo during the Eid holidays earlier this month, was swallowed by a Gorilla in the zoo.

Addressing a press conference yesterday June 17th, Umar said contrary to reports, the money was stolen by burglars. He added that the zoo has no Gorilla.

“I was called midnight on Sunday June 9th, by the head of security that armed robbers burgled our office including the revenue office. About 6.30 a.m. I left my home for the office and immediately I arrived I met my office and that of all the directors opened.

Instantly I called the DPO, Sharada police station and reported the case to him. As far as I’m concerned, I suspect theft and nothing close to Gorilla.” Umar said

Also speaking at the press conference, the spokesperson of the Kano police command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, said 10 staff of the zoo, including the accounting officer Lawan Dandadarin,

have been arrested and detained. The police spokesperson said that the statement collected from those arrested so far has nothing to do with Gorilla.

“So far, information collected from the suspects suggests armed robbery case and that of negligence,” Haruna said.

BBC Pidgin English had reported last Friday that a state based radio station, Freedom Radio, claimed that a finance officer it spoke to said “a huge Gorilla” sneaked into their office to “swallow” the money. The station has however denied this claim.