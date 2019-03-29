Armed robbers beat man to coma, steal his motorcycle

The Katsina State Police Command have arrested teo armed robbery suspects terrorizing communities in the state.

�Spokesperson of the command, SP Isah Gambo, said on March 21, based on a tip off, the Command arrested the duo of Sanusi Sani, 30, of Landan-Ketare village, Kankara LGA of Katsina state and one Bello Abdullahi, 30,

of the same address, who on March 4, armed with dangerous weapons, blocked Tashar Kawu ? Unguwar Zaki feeder road, Kankara and robbed one Abbas Halilu, 25,of Bada?u village,

Kankara of his Techno Handset valued ten thousand naira (N10,000:00K) and unregistered motorcycle Bajaj valued one hundred and eighty thousand naira (180,000) after beating him to a state of coma.

In the course of investigation, suspects confessed to have sold the motorcycle at the cost of one hundred thousand (N100,000) in Kano state.

The dspects confessed to series of armed robbery incidents, terrorizing Kankara and its environs