Armed Forces Remembrance: Pigeons released by Buhari refuse to fly

President Buhari celebrate fallen heroes at Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The doves, popularly known as white pigeons refused to fly upon being released by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day ceremony, on Friday.

The President had opened the birdcage at the National Arcade, picked up one of the doves, and thrown it into the air but the bird landed atop the cage and refused to fly, DailyTimes gathered.

Buhari, who was eager to let the white pigeons fly, opened the roof of the cage in a bid to send them all out but the birds remained adamant and decided to sit on top of the cage’s roof.

The President, who appeared tired of trying, soon left the birds and returned to his seat.

The ritual of releasing doves is to commemorate the life of a departed loved one and is common at significant events like funerals or memorials.

It also signifies peace.