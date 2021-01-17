Armed Bandits killed 5 police officers in Kaduna LG — Daily Times Nigeria

IDIBIA GABRIEL, KADUNA

Armed Bandits have reportedly ambushed and gruesomely murdered five gallants Police officers at Farinruwa in Birinin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state.

Recalled that Birinin Gwari Union had reported that lives of 18 police officers attacked on Friday at same Farinruwa, along Birinin Gwari – Funtua road were uncertained.

Reports revealed few hours later by Birinin Gwari Emirates Progressive Union (BEPU) stated that Five of the 18 policemen have been alleged brutally murdered by the bandits,

While the Union commisrated with police over killing of their personnel, the update issued and signed by the Progressive Union chairman, Barrister Salisu Haruna, on Saturday stated that the five gallant officers lost their lives during the attacks on Friday 15th February 2021.

It stated that “With deep heart and grief, BEPU commiserate with the Nigerian Police Force over the ambushed of police personnel at Farinruwa and brutal murder of Five gallant police personnel that loss their lives during the attack on Friday 15th February 2021.

“Indeed the Police personnel on a routine duty pay the supreme price in their effort to safeguard our people and maintain Security.

“We salute the courage and resilient of the Nigerian Police Force, in the fight against banditry, kidnapping and other crimes within the Birnin-Gwari general area and adjoining forest.

“Our heartfelt condolences on behalf of Birnin-Gwari Emirate to the families of the five slain police personnel, the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command and the Government and the of Kaduna for this irreparable loss.

“We equally hope and pray for the Victory of Police over criminals and would like to assured the Police and other security personnel that as the stanza of our national anthem says: “The labour of our heroes past, Shall never been in vain”, it added.

Contacted for clarification, the spokesman of Kaduna police command spokesman Muhammad jalige, oked it but could not expanciated. End