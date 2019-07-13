Mutiat Alli, Lagos

The final selection parties of the Ariya Repete music contest took place in Osogbo and Ilorin on Friday the 5th of July as the last batch of successful contestants were selected to enter into the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Over the last four weeks, the competition has moved across eight cities in southwestern Nigeria and has uncovered some amazing talents in Fuji, Juju and Yoruba hip hop.

At the Osogbo and Ilorin selection parties, six talented acts were crowned regional champions. Adebayo Amos, Wasiu Onilewura, and Oyesola Boluwatife emerged as Osogbo winners in the Juju, Fuji, and Yoruba Hip-hop category respectively.

While in Ilorin, Afolabi Ibrahim, Seun Agbayi, and Mayowa Alayo fought off stiff competition to make it to the quarter-final stage.

The next stage of the competition is set to up the stakes, as the 24 regional winners will battle at the quarter-final concert in Akure on the 26th.

Prior to the competition resuming in the last week of July, contestants will undergo a one-week mentorship session in the Ariya academy.

Here, they will be tutored on how to hone their skills by some of the leading Juju and Fuji musical acts in the Nigerian entertainment scene.

Speaking after the completion of the regional auditions and selection parties, Goldberg Lager Brand Manager, Funmi Ogunbodede, expressed his delight saying,

“This platform has continuously discovered talented individuals in the indigenous music scene, while also giving them a platform to showcase their talents to the world.

This year has been no different, and I’m very proud of the contestants. I believe we will have an amazing quarter-final showdown.”

He further congratulated the quarterfinalists and wished them all the best as they continue to compete to win their share in the grand prize of 20 Million Naira.

