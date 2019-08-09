The music spectacle finally came to a sensational conclusion on Friday, after three months and 11 events across eight cities, which attracted as thousands of music fans witnessed the final of Ariya Repete 2019.

As expected, the night was full of awe-inspiring performances from all the finalists. The nine remaining contestants were full of zest and charisma as they competed for the grand prize of N20 million.

At the end of the night, three lucky winners etched their names in Ariya Repete history and walked home with a share of the N20 million grand prize.

The night was filled with awe-inspiring moments, as everyone in attendance had the time of their lives, thanks to stunning performances by the finalists and the guest stars.

First off was Taye Currency. The Fuji veteran was full of life as he engaged the crowd in a sing-along. Taye is a very confident performer and his charisma was on full display when he graced the stage.

Next up was King Sunny Ade. It’s hard not to run out of superlatives after watching his performance. KSA continues to prove that age is nothing, but a number, whilst also offering a timely reminder of his immense talents as a performer.

Wrapping up the night was the performance of Pasuma and Goldberg Brand Ambassador, Olamide. From “Eni Duro” to “Oil and Gas,” the hip-hop virtuoso took his fans down memory lane with a performance that will not be forgotten anytime soon. While Pasuma capped off the night with a stellar performance that was fitting of the occasion.

The night also featured the launch of Goldberg’s new label and this was greeted by a roar of excitement from all in attendance.

It’s safe to say this was a memorable night, which had it all. It’s no surprise, everyone is eagerly anticipating what the brand does next.

Ariya Repete was proudly sponsored by Goldberg Lager. The beer brand consistently pushes the bar of excellence by continually providing fans and consumers with remarkable experiences which dial up the culture and traditions of the people.