ARISE Fashion Week Makes a Comeback!

Due to popular demand, ARISE Fashion Week (AFW 2018) will return from March 30th to April 2nd at the Lagos Continental Hotel (formerly known as Intercontinental Hotel). It is destined to be an Easter extravaganza like no other.

11 years ago, Africa’s fashion industry became truly global with the birth of ARISE, the synonym for “Africa Rising”. ARISE Fashion Week helped to put Nigeria firmly on the global fashion map, showcasing and promoting African designers on the runways of the world, from London’s famous Royal Albert Hall, to Washington DC’s Kennedy Center, to the legendary triple appearance during New York’s iconic Fashion Week, to Lagos, to Johannesburg, to Cape Town and Paris.

The AFW runway has seen global fashion icons and leading models such as Naomi Campbell, Alek Wek, Liya Kedebe, Oluchi Orlandi, Grace Bol, Georgie Badiel, Millen Magese, showcase the best of Africa.

The event has also seen internationally acclaimed designers such as Gavin Rajah, Oswald Boateng, David Tlale, LaQuan Smith, Lanre DaSilva, DEOLA, Jewel By Lisa, Ituen Basi, Odion Mimonet and more fly the African flag

From March 30th to April 2nd at the Lagos Continental Hotel, ARISE Fashion Week 2018 will once again showcase the best and brightest fashion designers from around the world.

Still the most prominent fashion show in Africa, ARISE Fashion Week 2018 continues to hold its prestigious place and it is where the global fashion elite will once again converge and where international and African fashion collections are shown to a global audience of buyers, financiers, retailers and media – whilst creating memorable fashion moments through authenticity, innovation and style.

The AFW runway 2018 event in Lagos will feature 45 designers from 14 countries such as South Africa, Botswana, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Senegal, France, Morocco, the United Kingdom, the United States , the Caribbean and Nigeria. The best of these will be selected to showcase during NYFW in September this year.

“We are excited to bring world class fashion back to Lagos in the real sense of it. The bar will definitely be raised once more with strong collaborations, innovation, and creativity.”, says Co-Producer Ruth Osime

Mutiat Alli