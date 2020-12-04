Arik Airline sacks 300 workers

Three hundred members of staff of Arik Airlines have been relieved of their duties. The management of the airline disclosed this in a statement released today Friday, December 4.

Daily Times reports that management hinged its decision to sack the workers on the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations.

READ ALSO: Defense Headquarters says Decision to employee mercenaries is for FG

Recall that Nigerian airspace was shut in March this year and opened in July as part of measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The press statement titled, “Arik Air management declares 300 staff redundant”, reads in part

“Arising from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the constrained ability of the airline to complete heavy maintenance activities and return its planes to operations, stunted revenues against increasing operational costs, the management of Arik Air (In Receivership) has declared 300 staff members redundant to its current level of operations.

“The leadership of the impacted unions has been contacted to negotiate a redundancy package for the affected staff.”