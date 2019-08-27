Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Arik Air has announced that it will resume flight services into Asaba Airport in Delta State from Thursday, August 29, 2019.

The airline will be operating daily flights from Murtala Muhammed Airport Domestic Terminal 1, Ikeja, Lagos to Asaba Airport with the outbound flight departing Lagos at 1:00 pm while the inbound flight departs Asaba at 2:30 pm.

A statement signed by the cooperate affairs manager, Mr Banji Ola said Arik Air’s resumption of services to Asaba airport was at the behest of passengers from Delta and Anambra states who have been yearning for the return of the airline to the route.

Arik Air had last year suspended services to Asaba due to operational reasons.

Banji said the Lagos-Asaba route will be serviced by a Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft adding that the airline was also introducing new services on the Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt routes to cater for the needs of the travelling public.

On the Lagos-Abuja route, Arik Air has introduced two additional flights which will depart Lagos at 9:00 am and 1:00 pm daily. For the Abuja-Lagos sector, two additional flights have also been introduced to operate daily at 11:00 am and 6:25 pm.

“An additional frequency has also been introduced on the Lagos-Port Harcourt route with the outbound flight departing Lagos daily at 9:00 am and the inbound flight departing Port Harcourt daily at 11:00 am.

Passengers flying between Abuja and Port Harcourt, have an additional flight which operates at 3:00 pm daily out of Abuja and at 4:40 pm daily out of Port Harcourt”.

He said the new services will be operated using a Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft.

The Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air, Captain Roy Ilegbodu said: “We have decided to reopen the Asaba route following a restructuring of our routes. Our aim is to increase our flights’ frequencies and return to some routes we had abandoned over the last few years.”