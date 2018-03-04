Arik air, Presidency sign MOU on capacity building

Arik Air, Nigeria’s leading carrier and Presidential Air Fleet (PAF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on capacity building which empowers the airline to assist in imparting proficiency and line training for the PAF’ s pilots.

According to the terms of the agreement, Arik Air shall provide pilots of the Presidential Air Fleet rated on the aircraft Line Training and hour building to maintain proficiency on the aircraft, including undertaking regular commercial flight under supervision, as per the standards approved for the airline.

The agreement was signed on Thursday, March 1, 2018 when the Commander of PAF, Air Commodore Hassan Bala Abubakar led senior officers of the Fleet to Arik Air Aviation Centre at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Arik Air Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu said the agreement would go a long way in bridging the gap in the Fleet Pilots’ training and proficiency, stating that both parties could always work together to achieve their goals.

Speaking at the ceremony, PAF Commander, Air Commodore Abubakar appreciated the support and cooperation PAF has been receiving from Arik Air over the years, stressing that this has helped in getting the Pilots to maintain a high level of training.

Arik Air , which had in the past assisted PAF in the proficiency training of its pilots is a safety conscious airline and this must have informed the decision by the top hierarchy of the Fleet to enter into this agreement.