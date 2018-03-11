Arik Air PH flight commences from MMA2

Arik Air, Nigeria’s leading airline will, from March 17, 2018, move all its Port Harcourt flights to Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2) , Lagos.

From that date, all daily flights to Port Harcourt International will cease to operate from the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) and will depart and arrive at MMA2.

The decision to move all outbound and inbound Lagos-Port Harcourt flights to MMA2 is informed by the need to enhance passenger flying experience. The MMA2 offers spacious ticketing and departure experience, modern and functional escalators and lifts. The terminal also has automated check-in, generous waiting space, lounges, restaurants and shops.

Arik Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu elaborated on the change of terminal: “We are daily reviewing our operations in order to give customers value for their money and enhance their travel experience. By moving some of our operations to MMA2, we are delighting customers with seamless travel.”

In addition to the four daily flights from Lagos to Port Harcourt International, Arik Air also operates one premium daily flight from MMA 2 Lagos to Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Base Port Harcourt.

Arik Air had late last year opened a ticketing desk at MMA2 for customers who crave the on time departure and great customer experience that have become the trademark of the airline.