Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Arik Air, Nigeria’s leading airline is offering members of its frequent flyer program, Arik Affinity Wings, an opportunity to retain their accrued miles beyond its initial validity period.

A new scheme put in place by the airline has now made it easier for Arik Affinity Wings members to extend their miles due for expiration for another 12 months thereby allowing more time to redeem miles which should have expired.

Miles are valid for a period of three years during which time members are expected to use such on any of the benefits including complimentary flight tickets for self or nominee.

Other membership benefits are: additional baggage allowance, lounge access (domestic & international flights), complimentary upgrades, check-in & baggage priority and bonus miles 10 per cent more on domestic & regional routes.

This development which is one of the rafts of innovations being put in place to give Arik Affinity Wings members value for money has been communicated to members via email.

Arik Affinity Wings was launched on 1st October 2014 and there are currently over 100,000 members earning and spending miles on the platform. There are four membership levels in the program and these are; Pearl, Bronze, Silver & Gold.

Attaining and progressing through the membership levels are made easy due to Affinity Points and can be earned only in a period of 12 months which are auto evaluated daily to allow members to progress to the next level by achieving the required Affinity points’ threshold.

Members enjoy good value promotions that are periodically launched by Affinity Wings such as discounts on tickets, double miles and promotions in conjunction with partners