Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Arik Air, has introduced a special N20, 000 fare on the economy class for members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The N20, 000.00 one-way economy class ticket on any of Arik Air’s domestic routes is applicable to all categories of serving and retired personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

According to Mr Ola Banji, the Armed Forces covered by the scheme are Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air Force.

Banji said the scheme, which is part of the airline’s corporate social responsibility is a way of supporting the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the discharge of their duties.

“To enjoy the special fare which is available at the Airport Ticketing Offices and City Ticketing Offices of the airline nationwide, passengers must present a valid military identity (ID) card plus any other valid identity card (e.g. driver’s license, international passport,

national ID card and permanent voter’s card) at point of sale and check-in. In addition, reservation and ticketing must be made not later than 72 hours before the flight.

Arik Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu elaborated on the special fare: “Arik Air is pleased to be of service to the officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

We are a truly Nigerian carrier and we feel the need to support the gallant officers and men of the Armed Forces who toil day and night to defend the the territorial integrity of our country and keep us safe.”