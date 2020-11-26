Arewa Youths demands Senator Abaribe jailed

On Tuesday the Northern group Arewa Youths Association for Peace and Good Leadership demanded that Senator Ali Ndume by Federal High Court for falling to produce Alhaji Maina. And also extend to Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe who had failed to produce Nnamdi Kanu whom he had stood for in court for the continuation of his trial. Daily Times gathers.

The group made this known after the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the remand of Senator Ali Ndume in prison over his inability to produce Abdulrasheed Maina, a former chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team

READ ALSO: Arewa Forum condemns killing of CAN Chairman Rev. Andimi

Mohammed Rilwanu Katun the President of the Association told The Nation that justice could only be served if what is done to Ndume is extended to Abaribe.

He said; “If Ali Ndume is sent there because he couldn’t produce Maina whom he bailed why should the same measure not be taken on Senator Abaribe who uphill now couldn’t produce Nnamdi Kanu whom he stood surety for.

“So, from my own perspective I think the arrest and/ or remanding of jail because of not producing Maina, is politically motivated’’

‘’Abaribe is the first person who stood as surety for Kanu who ran away from Justice, yet the judge didn’t order Abaribe to be remanded till he produces Nnamdi Kanu. Ndume told the Judge that Maina is not in town and Maina released a statement in the media saying he is still treating himself for an ailment.

“They should have given Ndume some time for him to produce Maina and not send him to jail, if that’s the case, Abaribe should also be arrested to produce Kanu.’’

Monday, November 23, Justice Okon Abang ordered that the senator would only be released from prison until he either produces Maina in court or sells off the N500m worth of property located in Asokoro, Abuja, and sends the proceeds to the Federation Account.

The association further threatened legal action to ensure Senator Abaribe is jailed for not producing Kanu in court for trial.