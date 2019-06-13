Arewa youth task Lawan, Gbajabiamila on security, economic growth

The Joint Consultative Forum of Northern Youth Groups has charged the new leadership of the 9th National Assembly to focus more on matters of serious national concerns, including security and economic growth.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of the forum, Murtala Abubakar in Kaduna.

The forum declared its support for the leadership of the legislature, assuring that it would work with the leaders in the task of pushing the country to greater heights.

The Arewa youth also congratulated Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Ahmed Wase for their elections as deputy Senate President and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

“Now that elections are over and principal officers of the National Assembly elected, Nigerians, particularly the youth, would like to see the implementation of blueprints that would translate to an improved economy and accelerated growth in the country,” the forum said.

The forum described the emergence of the new National Assembly leaders as a reflection of the wishes of the majority of the legislators and urged the winners and losers to work in harmony for the good of the nation.

It however, urged the new leadership to ensure the success of the 9th National Assembly through the enthronement of democratic ideals and legislative interventions for the development of Nigeria.

“We pray God will give them the wisdom and strength to pilot the affairs of the National Assembly and contribute positively in enthroning good governance in Nigeria.

“The new leadership must ensure peace and development, which would enhance the socio-economic well-being of all Nigerians,” the forum said.

The group also expressed satisfaction with the transparent, peaceful manner in which the election of presiding officers took place and commended the patriotism and maturity the lawmakers and their political parties displayed during the election.