Arewa Council of Chiefs flays attack on late Sarkin Hausawa of Lagos

By Kwasu Joseph Alhamdu

The Arewa Council of Chiefs in Lagos has condemned a write-up attributed to one Mr. Suleiman Bala Abdullahi casting aspersions on the late Sarkin Hausawa of Lagos.

Alhaji Danbatta, Secretary, Arewa Council of Chiefs, Lagos, said the coined Shakabula “Lagos State Arewa Council of Chiefs” is a strange creation that seeks to fight the late Sarkin Hausawa in death what they could not do when he was alive.

While urging the public to disregard the statement, he said: “Our attention has been drawn to a write-up in the Social media from a group casting aspersions on the late Sarkin Hausawa of Lagos.

“They even claimed to reject the nomination of Alhaji Ali Muhammad Kabir as the next Sarkin Hausawa of Lagos. This is a period of mourning for all members of the Arewa Community and indeed all Lagosians.

“Our response is solely to appeal to those behind this write-up on the need to maintain calm especially during this Morning Prayer period. We noted the use of “Lagos State Arewa Council of Chiefs” as against “Lagos State Council of Arewa Chiefs” that all Lagosians are aware of as we urge vigilance so as not to be deceived by the mischievous re-ordering of words.

“The write-up was said to be signed by one Mr. Suleiman Bala Abdullahi who is neither a member of Lagos State Council of Arewa Chiefs nor a Chief. We gathered that he is a serving civil servant in

the Lagos State Government. He is also said to be a ploy planted by Shakabula PDP leaders through Sarkin Fulani Muhammadu Bambado, a dockyard worker in former PDP

National chairman, Bamanga Tukur’s shipping service.”

He said the organisation will not allow anyone to create disharmony in the Arewa Community while urging all to remain vigilant and not be deceived by the re-ordering of words.

“The Lagos State Council of Arewa Chiefs” is not the same as the “Lagos State Arewa Council of Chiefs”

“We advise Alhaji Muhammad Bambado to eschew hatred against the deceased and go and convey his condolences to the family of the deceased, Sarkin Hausawa of Lagos, Alhaji Sani Muhammad Kabir in accordance with Islamic injunctions and traditions,” he added.