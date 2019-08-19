The Arewa Community in Lagos State has lauded Governor Babanide Sanwo-Olu for nominating one of their own, Arc Kabiru Ahmed as a commissioner in the state.

The group said the nomination was well deserved adding that Kabiru has been in Lagos politics for some decades where he contributed his quota, adding that it was a payback time for his hard work.

Speaking with newsmen, the Secretary General of the Arewa Community in Lagos, Alh Musa Sale said Kabiru have done alot in his previous appointments including the recent one where he served as the Executive Secretary, Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission.

“Kabiru ensures that all water production company provided quality and clean water within the standard set by the government. Defaulters were not allowed to operate because Lagos State government placed high premium on the well being of all residents,” Sale said.

“If you can remember, there was a time C-way Company was sanctioned for not complying with the policies of the government. I can categorically tell you now that any ministry given to Kabiru by the governor, he will discharge his duty very well. We have confidence in him,” Sale said.

He called on the Arewa Community in Lagos State to support the government of Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the commissioner nominee for more success.

Also speaking, the chairman of the Nupe North Central and member of the state exco, Hon Kpatako Mohammed Sharu said the Northern people have confidence on the commissioner nominee, Kabiru.

“We know Kabiru for a very long time. We have been on this game of politics for a very long time and I can tell you I have high confidence in him. He is my colleague here in Lagos and we trust him, he is the man for this job. The governor will not regret his decision of giving him this assignment,” Kpatako said.