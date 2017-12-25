Aregbesola pacifies Osun workers

…Says our season of famine‘ll be over by March 2018

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of the State of Osun, on Sunday said that the financial crisis that forced the state government to payment of modulated salary to its workers would be over by the end of March, 2018.

Aregbesola who addressed the workers at the Civil Service Week over the weekend in Osogbo, appealed to them to persevere for a little more time for the payment of full salary, just as he commended them for their perseverance, patience, sacrifice, dedication and labour of love.

He disclosed that only 28 per cent of the state’s total workforce received modulated salary, stating that the remaining 72 per cent of the workers have been earning their full salary and are not being owed any outstanding salaries.

In a statement issued by Osun State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Adelani Baderinwa, Aregbesola said ,”there is no better time to acknowledge and tell you this than now. You have done well so far.

What is left is just to thank you, particularly the 28 per cent of you who have endured modulated salaries. These are the 20 per cent who earn 75 per cent of their monthly pay and the eight per cent who collect 50 per cent of their salary.

“The remaining 72 per cent, as you all know, have been earning their full pay and are not being owed any outstanding salaries, irrespective of the spin being given to this by our traducers.

Even at that, we must thank everyone for the sacrifice you have all made in other areas. This is because your relationship as workers is contractual and I want to assure you that everyone will get his or her full pay when this is over.”

Explaining the financial situation of the state, Aregbesola said: “From July 2015 – when we started paying modulated salaries, our income from all sources, including gross allocation from the federation account, internally generated revenue and two tranches of Paris Club Refund – to November 2017, is N121.6 billion.

“Meanwhile, our total personnel cost (excluding gratuities) within the same period would have been N104.4 billion if we had paid the full salaries of N3.6 billion every month. Our personnel cost therefore is 85.8 per cent of our total revenues from all sources.

“However, this is an academic exercise because before the allocations get to us, some deductions would have been made on commitments already made since as far back as the 1970s, up till now; and we are also paying modulated salaries.