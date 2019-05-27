Archbishop of York accuses oil coys of destroying Bayelsa communities

Akam James, Yenagoa

Chairman of the Bayelsa state Environmental and Degradation Commission, the Archbishop of York, Dr. John Tucker Sentamu, has raised alarm over what he described as the environmental terrorism and genocide caused by oil companies operating in the state.

Archbisop Sentamu, said that it would be an unfair understatement for anybody to describe the magnitude of violence done to the environment due to oil spillages and pollution by oil firms as degradation.

In a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Yenagoa, by the Special Adviser to the state governor on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the clergymen as saying this while speaking with journalists shortly after a Special Sunday Service at the Government House, Yenagoa on Sunday.

He lamented that the environment has been destroyed because of the unchecked pollution which has culminated in the destruction of the people’s livelihood, adding that he embarked on a trip for about six hours along the waterways without seeing any bird flying because of the violence done to the environment.

Also, the archbishop who blamed the oil companies for not taking into cognizance the negative effects of their drilling activities, called on the people to speak out and draw international attention to their plight.

He said: “The problem is when you talk about environmental degradation it sounds as if it’s acceptable. In other words, it’s bad but not really too bad whereas genocide is a tough word, you are actually killing.

“Do you know I went into the river for about four to six hours without seeing a single bird flying anywhere? You would have expected to see them because they should be plenty, but the environment and habitat has been destroyed so the people found themselves with all kinds of diseases and suffering.

“What is going on is that bio- diversity is not what it should be so we need words that actually express what the truth is. You know as I said in my sermon in there, corruption has become a very weak word because it doesn’t tell you who is corrupt or who is corrupting who, I will rather use the word organise theft and organised bribery; that is what is causing the trouble.”

The clergy, who also spoke on the November 2 gubernatorial election in the state, enjoined whoever emerges as governor to be a humble servant and not to dominate, and enrich himself at the detriment of the people.

According to him, a true leader is known for selfless service to the people, and not for being power drunk and having the the unbridled quest for wealth.