Archbishop Chukwuma wants reversal to 6-3-3-4 education system

Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, Archbishop, Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, has advocated a reversal to the 6-3-3-4 form of education that allows for both cognitive and technical skill development of child in Nigeria.

The Anglican Bishop and proprietor of the Good Shepherd Anglican Seminary made the call in Enugu on Monday during a courtesy visit to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Chukwuma said the current educational system of Nigeria had succeeded in placing more emphasis on cognitive skill of a child and its end result-certificate.

“In Nigeria, we are more concerned about the certificate which has in turn brought about what can be termed as school passing through you and not you passing through school in the real sense of it.

“In the past, the 6-3-3-4 system of education not only develops cognitively but also psycho-motive, in order words, vocational skills.

“Therefore, the products of the 6-3-3-4 education model were not only academically sound but also vocationally and technically skilled,” he said.