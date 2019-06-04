Appointment into cabinet will be on merit – Udom

Isaac Job, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state Governor Udom Emmanuel has vowed that he was ready to promote excellence and merit in appointments rather than succumb to pressure from political stakeholders and enthrone mediocrity.

He warned political leaders to refrain from mounting pressure on him to influence appointments in favour of some persons and groups.

Speaking during the swearing in of new head of service and permanent secretaries at the Banquet Hall of the Government house, Uyo, Gov. Udom said he may retain majority members of his cabinet because of the numerous projects he needs to complete under their supervision.

“Don’t come and tell me that this person didn’t work during the election and should be dropped because everybody worked and they all supported me. If you attempt to blackmail anybody, that will even spur me to re-appoint that person,” the governor declared.

Gov. Udom charged the new Head of Service, Elder Effiong Essien and the permanent secretaries to raise the bar of excellence in the discharge of their responsibilities, assuring that more permanent secretaries would soon be appointed.

“Like I always say, nobody should send me text to lobby for any candidate because that is the surest route to the disqualification of such a person. Once I receive a name of any director from a stakeholder, it means the person is not qualified and lacks self confidence,” he added.

According to him, political appointments would cut across the local government areas of the state, but decried the absence of qualified technocrats from some local governments areas, an issue he said should be of serious concern to stakeholders in such areas.

While congratulating the new appointees, the governor expressed optimism in their ability to deliver and further encouraged them to exhibit a high level of professionalism and tolerance in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He tasked the new head of civil service to maintain good relations between the labour unions and government for a robust industrial harmony in the state.

Gov. Udom appreciated the immediate past Head of Service, Mrs. Ekerebong Akpan for her meritorious services to the state as witnessed through massive improvements in the state’s civil service.

He further charged the newly sworn in permanent secretaries to abide by their oaths of office and ensure that their personal interests does not over-ride the discharge of their official duties.

“People should understand that appointments as permanent secretary are not promotions that come automatically because one has reached Grade Level 17 and so cannot get to everybody,” the governor stated.