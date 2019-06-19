Applicants for drivers’ licence renewal should use by-pass option – FRSC

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised applicants seeking to renew their drivers’ licence to use the by-pass capture scheme, instead of flooding drivers’ licence data capturing centres.

Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, who gave the advice, explained that the FRSC introduced the by-pass capture option on the national drivers’ license to improve the ease of obtaining the license and save applicants time on waiting for capture.

According to Kazeem, an applicant for by-pass capture should simply pay online and visit the nearest collection centre to pick up the permanent license when it is ready.

“There is no need to visit any drivers’ license centre to recapture your biometric information again. An applicant who is either renewing or applying for a re-issue can use the by-pass capture feature.

“The by-pass capture is only available to applicants who have existing biometric information on the national drivers’ licence system. Such an applicant must have gone through the FRSC driver’s license process and have their biometric captured at any of the FRSC licence centres,” Kazeem stated.

He added that an applicant can only apply for a by-pass capture for the first license renewal which is after three or five years while the second renewal which is a minimum of six years will require an applicant to recapture his biometrics.

Kazeem further explained that the first license which is regarded as a fresh application will require an applicant to capture his/her biometric at any of the licence centres.

“For the second license which is a renewal or reissue, the applicant can choose to by-pass capture since his record is already existing on the on the national drivers’ licence database and the third license renewal will require applicant to recapture his biometric information as it is expected that there should be some changes to the applicant’s physical appearance at this period. Subsequent renewal will follow the same cycle,” he added.

Also, Kazeem explained that the first step to begin the by-pass capture process is for the “applicant to visit the drivers’ licence portal www.nigeriadriverslicence.org, select the type of application (renewal or reissue) then provide the licence number and date of birth.

“The applicant thereafter, reviews his existing demographic information to be sure all is correct, scroll to the bottom of the page and select which licence centre to pick up the permanent licence when it is ready for collection.

“The applicant also selects no where the page requests if an applicant wants to recapture his biometric information, submit the application, makes payment either online or at the bank and prints out the payment acknowledgement slip together with the application form to collect the permanent licence.”

Lastly, the FRSC said the corps will notify the applicant when the permanent licence is printed and ready for collection to enable the applicant submit the application form and payment slip at the point of collection to collect the permanent licence