

Apple has officially unveiled its new iPhone 11 lineup at a closely watched media event at its Cupertino, California, headquarters on Tuesday.



The updated iPhone features new wide and ultra-wide cameras as well as an anodized glass design, faster chips with the next version of the operating system, iOS 13.

IPhone 11 is available in six colors, including black, white, red, purple, green, and yellow.

It also features an A13 Bionic chip, which Apple hypes is its faster processor ever.

It has an hour more battery life than iPhone XR, a Faster Face ID unlocking, with Wi-Fi 6 support.



It has a Dual camera system with a 12-megapixel lenses: wide and ultra-wide (switch by tapping on the screen), Camera night mode, 2x optical zoom, New portrait lighting in monochrome12-megapixel front-facing camera (up from 7-megapixels), 4K video for both front and rear cameras, with slow-motion video for the selfie camera.

It is expected to start sale at $699, approximately 253,387.50 Naira.



The new iPhone also has a 5.8-inch display, like the iPhone XS but with smaller sides, meaning the screen should fill even more of the front of the phone.

It also has a reverse wireless charging capability, in which Apple is expected to bring Samsung- like ‘bilateral charging’ feature, that will let you use your iPhone’s battery to share some power with other iPhones or the new AirPods with the wireless charging case.

IPhone 11 also includes the Apple Pencil for creative professionals which can be used for precision drawing, writing, drafting, annotating and editing photos.

Again, the life span of the new iPhone 11 will last longer because, the new series came with shatter-resistant glass, with abilities to withstand several drops and abilities to last longer underwater, for close 30 minutes.

However, Apple’s iPhone lineup is tipped to introduce a new design language together with the 5G support for all its iPhone models in 2020.

The company also unveiled a new seventh generation iPad at the event, Tuesday, with a larger 10.2-inch retina display and a price tag starting at $329.

The previous model had a 9.7-inch screen and it announced the Apple Watch Series 5, an updated version of its smart watch with an always-on display.

With this feature, the watch face is always visible, rather than requiring the user to raise his or her wrist.

The Series 5 watch starts at $399, approximately, 144,637.50 Naira or $499 which approximately 180,887.50naira with cellular.

The Series 3, an earlier version, will now retail for just $199, which is about 72,137.50 in Naira.