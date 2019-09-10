Apple Inc. has temporarily shut down its online store ahead of its upcoming Iphone-centric event on Tuesday.

the event which is tagged, “By Innovation Only” will hold at the Steve Jobs Theatre on Apple’s campus in Cupertino, California, where the company plans to unveil new Iphones, Apple Watch Model, and other Apple gadget.

Apple often takes down its online store ahead of its media events as a way of generating hype for itsa new products and accessories.

However, it should return only after the event has ended.