The Apple Company has announced its plans on fixing Apple watch screens for free.

Apple Company began its repair program due to the reoccurring screen crack users have been experiencing with the Aluminum Series 2 and Series 3 watches sold between September 2016 and September 2019.

According to the bulletin on Apple’s website “Apple has determined that, under very rare circumstances, a crack may form along the rounded edge of the screen in aluminum models of an Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3’’.

Apple has urged its customers to check if their Apple Watch model is eligible for a free repair from an Apple store or an authorized service provider on Apple’s website. A list of affected models have also been listed on Apple’s website.

According to the notice, Apple will fix watches for three years after they were sold,. Apple’s watch is seen as a success and growth story for the company. The company considers Apple Watch to be part of a “wearables” product category, which did $5.53 billion in sales last quarter.