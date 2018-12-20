Appeal Court sets up Special Task Force to handle pre- election appeals

Like this: Like Loading...

The Court of Appeal has set up three man special Task Force panel to hear pre -election matters arising from October primaries of the political parties which produced candidates contesting the 2019 general elections. President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja during an interactive media session with judiciary correspondents. She said though the Court of Appeal will constitute Election petitions Tribunals by January 2019, it became expedient to set up the Special Task Force to handle pre-election matters that are springing up in some states where the High Courts have concluded trials and litigants have started to file their notice of appeal. This is to ensure that cases filed are heard within time, in view of 4th Alteration to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which specifically provides for 160 days and 60 days’ timelines for adjudication of elections matters at the trial Court and Appeal Court respectively. Justice Bulkachuwa assured that all election matters will be heard within the time lines, adding the 4th Alterations to the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria also provided for 14 days within which a pre-election matter shall be filed. “We want also to avoid situation where elections are won and challenged in court but the winners spent four years on seat while the matter is still pending in court.” She said that members of Special Task Force could be called upon at any time to move to any of the Court divisions where notice of appeal is filed, regardless of the holiday.