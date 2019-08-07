By Peter Fowoyo, Lagos

The Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal has ordered the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Ikeja to resume hearing of two petitions challenging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory at the March 9 gubernatorial election.

A five-man panel of the court led by Justice Hussein Mukthar, in a unanimous decision allowed the two appeals filed by the defeated governorship candidates of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Lagos State, Chief Owolabi Salis and his Labour Party counterpart, Ifagbemi Awamaridi.

Justices O. O. Daniel Kalio, O. F. Ogbuinya, Stephen Adah and B. B. Aliyu, were other members of the panel.

The appellate court in two similar judgments upturned the June 17, decision of the tribunal which dismissed Salis and Awamaridi’s petitions on the ground that both petitioners failed to file applications for pre-hearing conference within seven days as prescribed by law. It held that the tribunal erred when it ruled that the appellants had abandoned their petitions.

It noted further that the tribunal failed to check its own record of proceedings before determining that Salis and Awamaridi filed their petitions out of time.

“From the records, it is clear that the tribunal was wrong to have declared the petitions as an abandoned petition. The case is to be remitted to the lower court for expeditious hearing of the matter,” Justice Daniel-Kalio, who read the lead judgment on Owolabi’s appeal, held.

The other justices concurred. The court’s ruling on Awamaridi’s appeal read by Justice Ogbuinya and approved by the other members of the panel was similar.

The respondents in the suit were the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sanwo-Olu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the INEC resident electoral commissioner.

Other respondents were the returning officer for the governorship election, the commissioner of police and the army.

On June 17, the tribunal led by its chairman, Justice T.T. Asua, dismissed the AD and LP’s petitions. The three-man panel noted that timely application for a pre-hearing conference was a condition for the hearing of the petitions.

It held that without the application for pre-hearing conferences, the petitions cannot begin or get to the stage of judgment.

The panel also held that Section 285(4) of the 1999 Constitution was inapplicable because the timely application for a pre-hearing conference was a precondition in election petition matters.