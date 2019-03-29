Appeal Court dismisses Omo-Agege’s ex parte motion

Titus Akhigbe, Benin

The Court of Appeal sitting in Benin, the Edo state capital, has dismissed an ex parte motion filled by Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege seeking a leave of court to appeal the Federal High Court judgement which sacked the Prophet Jones Erue-led faction of the Delta state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It also dismissed a suit filed by the House of Representatives-elect member for Ughelli, Rev Francis Ejiroghene Waive.

Justice Philomena Mbua Ekpe in her ruling dismissed both applications for lacking in merit and fined them N300, 000 each respectively.

The court held that the plaintiffs could not claim to be unaware of the case, thus could not seek to be joined or challenge the judgement at this moment.

Sen. Omo-Agege and Waive, whose candidature had earlier been annulled by the Federal High Court, Asaba, have to wait for the party at the national level who are party to the case to appeal the judgement.