Appeal Court adjournment: Group urges APC supporters to remain peaceful

A group, going under the aegis of Rivers Network for Positive Change, has appealed to members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to remain peaceful, following the adjourned hearing of the Court of Appeal.

Publicity Secretary of the group, Ibezim Green Ogbuleka made the appeal while speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, describing the decision of the Court as very meaningful.

Recall that the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt has adjourned till October 22, 2018, for hearing on the case between the APC in Rivers State and 23 aggrieved members of the party.

The APC had gone to the Court to seek for the enforcement of stay of execution order following a ruling of a Rivers State High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, which nullified the congresses of the party held in May 2018.

The Appeal Court, after entertainment from counsels to affected parties adjourned the matter on the grounds that the matter was already before the Supreme Court.

The Court ordered all parties in the case to be law-abiding pending the determination of the suit at the Apex Court.

Meanwhile Counsel to the aggrieved APC members, Kanawi Luke, said the case was adjourned because the Supreme Court has taken over proceedings of the matter.

Luke said “We applied to the Court to stay proceeding because this matter is pending before the Supreme Court. We had earlier appealed to the Supreme Court against the decision of the Court of Appeal on June 21, 2018.

“That matter is fixed for hearing at the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has taken over proceedings. So, this Court of Appeal has to adjourn and the matter is adjourned to October 22, 2018, to allow the Supreme Court decide on what is before them,” Luke stated,” he said.