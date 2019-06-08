Apostle Suleiman reminisced

Isaac Oguntoye

Apostle Suleman and wife, Lizzy few days ago celebrated their 15th years wedding anniversary.

The Apostle in his anniversary message however pointed he is yet to see a sweet home as his.

‘’My 15years marriage anniversary June 5th 2004….just like yesterday.. yet to see a home as sweet as mine..’’, he wrote while sharing a throwback photo of himself and wife.

However, Apostle Suleman is a servant of God and senior pastor at Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) worldwide where he delivers messages of hope and total restoration to all and sundry.