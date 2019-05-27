APGA state congresses: Norbert Obi, other executives re-elected in Anambra

By John Ndu, Awka

Former Executive members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State have been re-elected for another term with some minor changes at the just concluded Congress of the party.

The Congress which took place at Professor Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre Awka attracted major APGA stakeholders in the state, delegates from the twenty-one local government areas, as well as other government functionaries.

Speaking shortly after the Congress, the re-elected State Chairman of the party, Sir Nobert Obi, while appreciating party faithful for the confidence they reposed in him, assured of more commitment to the progress of the party.

Also, the re-elected State Secretary of the party, Mr. Tony Ifeanya, who commended the credibility of the Congress, maintained that he will ensure that the peace and progress the party is enjoying is sustained.

Congratulating the re-elected executive members, the member elect for Anambra East and West Federal constituency, at the National Assembly, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, who charged them to show greater commitment to the overall well-being of the party, noted that the second opportunity given to them was as a result of their wonderful performances during their first term in office.

On their parts, the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Mike Okonkwo and his Commerce, Trade, Market and Wealth Creation counterpart, Dr. Christian Madubuko, noted that APGA as a party has provided good governance for Ndi Anambra over the years.