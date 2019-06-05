APGA resolves leadership crisis in Delta

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Delta state chapter on Wednesday resolved its differences and re-elected Afam Enemokwu as the state chairman of the party.

Those elected after the meeting held at its secretariat in Asaba include, Afam Enemokwu as chairman, Chief Emmanuel Turner as deputy state chairman and Joseph Okproma as secretary, among others.

Speaking after the election, the re-elected chairman, Afam Enemokwu said the election marks a new dawn in the history of the party in the state and assured that the crisis which bedevilled the party has been resolved.

“I am very happy that I am back, the party has been repositioned and all forms of disagreements has also been buried as the election was conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under the watchful eyes of the police and other security agencies,” Enemokwu said.

He however, exuded confidence that the party is out to conquer new grounds as power has been given to the grassroots even as he said he had forgiven warring factions of the party in the interest of peace.

“The way we were, we could not have made much impact. We have now taken power to the local governments so that we can get capable hands in order to build on what we did at the 2019 elections.

“We believe that in the next dispensation, we shall target to win not less than 20 constituencies in the state House of Assembly,” he added.