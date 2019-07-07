By John Ndu, Awka

The Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Political Matters, Barrister Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, has said that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is one of the most united and formidable political parties in Nigeria.

Barrister Obi-Okoye made this assertion while featuring in a live programme, Face-the-Press, at the ABS Television.

He explained that the recent judgement of a Delta State High Court, Kwale division, concerning APGA’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting does not in any way affect the outcome of the National Convention of the party held in Awka on May 31, 2019.

The Political Adviser nonetheless disclosed that necessary actions have been taken by APGA to swiftly vacate the judgement of the Delta High Court which according to him lacks territorial jurisdiction to decide on the party’s NEC meeting which was held in Awka, Anambra State.

Barrister Obi-Okoye, who is a former National Publicity Secretary of APGA, emphasised that Dr. Victor Ike Oye is the undisputed National Chairman of the party, pointing out that the party is not in anyway factionalised.

He equally noted that the recent judgements of the high courts of Oyo State, Ibadan division and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja have guaranteed the tenure of the incumbent National chairman and the National Working committee (NWC) of the party.

The political adviser disclosed that as the Leader and Board of Trustees Chairman of APGA, Governor Obiano, in the spirit of the party’s motto of “be your brothers’ and sisters’ keeper” is doing everything possible to placate some aggrieved members of the party.

Barrister Obi-Okoye, however, described political disagreements as normal phenomena, and observed that the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have their own shares of internal crises.

He cited Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s ongoing face-off with Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and PDP’s suspension some of its members in the House of Representatives over the minority leadership conundrum in the green chamber of the National Assembly as clear evidences of disquiet in the two political parties.

He enthused that the misunderstanding in APGA would soon be resolved, pointing out that his party still remains dominant in Anambra State because of the superlative performance of the Obiano administration.

Barrister Obi-Okoye, who also advised party faithful to be circumspect in their utterances and actions over what he described as minor disagreement among some top-shots of the party, maintained that under the leadership of Governor Obiano, APGA has the capacity to expand its frontiers in future elections in the country.