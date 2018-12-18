APGA Presidency ’ll tackle Boko Haram – VP candidate

Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chief Jerry Chukwueke, has revealed that the Presidency of his party will tackle Military contractors in government who made the fight against insurgency difficult if voted into power in the next year general election. Chukwueke also said foreign mercenaries will be engaged, to work alongside Nigerian Army, take opportunity of modern equipment and well trained men and women with a view to defeating the dreaded Boko Haram group in a short time. Speaking at a press conference on Monday in Abuja, Chief Chukwueke, who protested his exclusion from the Vice Presidential debate organized by the Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria (BON), declared that both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) failed to present solutions to some of the challenges facing the country. He said: “Facing poverty as an existential threat and insurgency are existential threat, when it comes to fighting Boko Haram, the gallant men and women we have in the Armed Forces are doing a very fantastic job under this condition but our government is prepared to engage the services of military contractors for short period of time. Let them bring equipment, tools, trained men and women to fight alongside our military to attack insurgency. “Though our men and women in the Armed Forces are doing a good job but it is not enough. They are unequipped, their motivation level is low, look at the money we invested in hard wares, but if we invest military contractors now they will come with their equipment and tools”. “You can see where we are, the president was clear few days ago when he said I need an emergency meeting with the Chad Basin countries because the Boko Haram threat is getting out of control, because of our military bases have been overran, everyday Nigerians are killed in heavy losses. We need to do something different. While accusing BON for unjust treatment regarding the Vice Presidential debate, Chukwueke challenged the organizers that if three other political parties in attendance could be allowed, APGA should have been considered. “The truth is that, Nigerians were denied opportunity to hear our message and our progressive agenda to truly evaluate what we are talking about as a true alternative path. APGA is the third largest political party in Nigeria. We have produced a sitting governor; we also have eleven members of the National Assembly and scores of state House of Assembly members”, he stated.