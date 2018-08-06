Ape Moses not the best candidate for 2018 UTME-JAMB

…Says Galadima Zakari scores highest with 364

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has debunked a media publication by one of the national newspapers which claimed that Ape Terhemba Moses, a student of New Covenant Christian College International, Makurdi Benue State, emerged with the best results in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a statement made available by its Head, Public Affairs, Dr Fabian Benjamin, JAMB stated that contrary to the publication, Galadima Israel Zakari from Biu, Borno State, who sat for the examination in Ogun State and scored 364, emerged as candidate with the highest scores in the 2018 UTME exercise.

According to Fabian, the clarification became imperative in order to ensure that members of the public are not mislead by the unverified report.

Calling for the immediate retraction of the report, the JAMB Board appealed to all interested individuals and organisations who want to use its data for research, reportage and other national necessary disposition to always contact it for accurate and up to date information so as not to misdirect the public into taking wrong and misleading conclusions.

Fabian said, “Our doors are always open to any request especially when the nation would be the ultimate beneficiary.

“To place the record completely straight as it affects the outcome of the 2018 UTME exercise where Galadima came top, its necessary to state the performance of the top five candidates.

“After Galadima is Adekunle Samuel Jesufemi from Ogun State who sat for his examination in Abeokuta and score 358; third position is Alikah Anthony Oseghale from Edo State who sat for the examination in Ekpoma and score 357; forth is Ademola Ebenezer Adetola from Ogun State who sat for the examination in Lagos and scored 355.

Akinyemi Olatunbosun Paul from Ogun State, who wrote his examination in Lagos, Ape Terhemba Moses from Benue State, who wrote the examination in Makurdi and Obi-Obuoha Abiamamela from River State who wrote the examination in Port Harcourt all came fifth with a tie score of 354.

“From the above analysis, it’s clear however that Ape Terhemba Moses from Benue State with 354 score is the highest scorer from Benue State and the entire North Central.

This information is to put the records in the proper perspective”.

The Daily Times recalls that one of the national newspapers had in one of its publication reported that a student of New Covenant Christian College International, Makurdi Benue State, Moses Ape, emerged with the best result, the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The newspaper further reported that Ape scored a total of 354 in the examination to beat Ibukun Oduntan of Corona Secondary School, Agbara Ogun State who was initially celebrated on the Internet as the best student with a total score of 344 in the examination.