APC’s victory will soon collapse, says Saraki

Out-going Nigeria’s Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said that the victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the just concluded polls will be short-lived.

He stated this on Wednesday at an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, adding that contrary to the views of many Nigerians, the outcome of the March 9 presidential election was a loss to the entire country and not just the PDP.

Incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) garnered 15,191,847 votes to defeat his closest rival, former vice president Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 11,262,978 votes, according to the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While delivering his remarks, Mr Saraki further noted that the conduct of the election, including the role of the military during the exercise, has made the country a laughing stock in the international community, adding that the purported winners of the election are ashamed of the process.

“This victory that the other party has seen is going to be short lived. If anybody believes that it is a loss to PDP, it is a loss to the country that history will not forgive. We said it many times here, that the worst to do is to do an election that as a country Nigeria will not be proud of.

“We have done an election that no doubt anybody and even those that think they have won are ashamed of the kind of election that we did,” Saraki said.