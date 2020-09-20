APC’s Osagie Ize-Iyamu loses Orhionmwon LGA to Godwin Obaseki

The candidate of the All Progressive Party (APC) in the Edo Governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu has lost Orhionmwon Local Government where he hails from to Peoples Democratic Flag-bearer Godwin Obaseki.

READ ALSO: EDO Election: Obaseki’s deputy loses LG to APC

According to Channels TV the Collation Officer for Orhionmwon, Dr Olusegun Samuel while announcingthe result at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Collation Centre in Benin City on Sunday, said the APC got 10,458 votes while the PDP had 13,445, Daily Times understands.

Details later…