APC’s infrastructure development ideology ensured Akeredolu, Obaseki victories

By Tunde Opalana

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Ondo State gubernatorial election has congratulated its candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on his victory in Saturday’s governorship election in the State, Daily Times gathered.

The council said the victories of governors Akeredolu and Godwin Obaseki in the September 19 Edo State governorship election, defined APC’s ideology-preference for physical infrastructure to the stomach infrastructure of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

These were contained in a statement by a member of the APC National Campaign Council and Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu, on Sunday.

According to the statement, “On behalf of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council led by the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Babajide Sanwolu, congratulates His Excellency Rotimi Akeredolu for his victory in the Saturday, 10 October 2020 Ondo State gubernatorial election.

“For us in the APC his victory and that of His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki, both products of APC in the last four years have in no small measure defined our ideology-preference of devoting much more resources to physical infrastructural development to Stomach Infrastructure as per PDP.”

Going further, Okechukwu recalled that they had in an earlier press statement stated unequivocally that, “We don’t harbour any fears of APC not winning Ondo State. That Akeredolu and Obaseki share a lot in common. One, they devoted much more resources in the past four years to physical infrastructural development than stomach infrastructure. That this is why some elites are antagonistic to both.”

Okechukwu also congratulated the good people of both states for buying into APC’s ideology-preference for physical infrastructural development to the stomach infrastructure of the PDP.

“Indeed this is our hallmark in most APC states and the federal government. Our traducers envy infrastructural development going in Lagos, Kaduna, Borno and other APC states, the uncommon Buhari’s Agrarian Revolution, power and railways infrastructure.”

Okechukwu said they were happy with the outcome of the two gubernatorial elections as both showcases that Nigerians are gradually coming to terms with that physical infrastructure that generates prosperity and enduring happiness, is more preferable than the PDP hand-out stomach infrastructure.

According to him, for those who because of the collapse of communism assume that there is no difference between the APC and PDP ideologically, Obaseki and Akeredolu’s victories were eye-openers on the emerging ideological difference between the two political parties.

“PDP is share the money, while APC is investing the money.”

Okechukwu added that they were happy to be vindicated as some doubting Thomas’ disputed their pre-election fact-finding mission statement that Governor Akeredolu will with a margin of between 55-58 percent.

